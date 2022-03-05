Pitch Perfect: Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland & More Join Peacock Series

Peacock's comedy series Pitch Perfect (working title), from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, has cast Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, The Wedding Year), Lera Abova (Anna), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She-Hulk), rounding out the series regulars. They join previously announced series regulars including Adam Devine who will reprise his role of Bumper Allen and Flula Borg who will reprise his role of Piëter Krämer. Devine has experience working in the past with Hyland on a season of Modern Family, it'll be interesting to see how they work together on this series.

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Over three films, the Pitch Perfect franchise, which was inspired by the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name, collectively grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office. The comedy series will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Brownstone Productions), Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer (Gold Circle Films), as well as Devine and Megan Amram. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect franchise and Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2 which was the highest opening weekend for a musical in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director, and the second-largest opening for a female director.

We've got a look at who the newly announced characters will be in the world of Pitch Perfect. Hyland will play Heidi, Piëter & Bumper's cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper's team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret. Abova will play Piëter's sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C). And Jamil will play as Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star, Gisela is Piëter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival at the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom. Peacock also announced today that production for the Pitch Perfect series is set to begin soon in Berlin, Germany.