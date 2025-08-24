Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Countdown Begins; Aer Lingus CFB Highlights

With the Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 countdown at 125 days, here are toaster pastry-themed highlights from the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

This weekend was a big one for the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae traveled out to Ireland for the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic to watch Kansas State take on Iowa State to help kick off the new college football season. By the time the final whistle blew, Iowa State had taken down Kansas State, 24-21. But there was another reason for the surviving toaster pastries to make the trek across the pond: to start the countdown to the Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 on Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This year's game — the third under Pop-Tarts' title partnership — marks the 12th consecutive season the game will feature top programs from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences. So mark your calendars, because we are now 125 days away from one toaster pastry paying the ultimate price.

Here's a look back at Wild Berry's and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae's journey to Ireland, from when the news was first announced through to highlights from this past weekend:

