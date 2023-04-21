Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Filming; Annabeth Gish PLL Return Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is welcoming back Annabeth Gish's Dr. Anne Sullivan.

The last time we checked in with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, series star Bailee Madison offered an update via Instagram from her fitting to let fans know that they were getting ready to get back in front of the cameras. Earlier today, HBO Max (Max, by the time the second season screens) confirmed that production was underway and that Annabeth Gish (Mayfair Witches, The Fall of the House of Usher) would be returning as Dr. Anne Sullivan. Here's a look at two preview images that were released, followed by Aguirre-Sacasa sharing more details:

"The doctor is in… sane… Actually, she's beyond lovely. Here's a first look at the iconic [Annabeth Gish] returning to the #PLL universe as Dr. Sullivan, helping our indefatigable little liars navigate the traumas of last season as well as the horrors and indignities of…SUMMER SCHOOL… #PLL: SS is gearing up for a hot, cruel, BLOODY summer of fun…," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to their Instagram post announcing Gish's casting:

The Road to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Now here's a look at the preview that was released back in November 2022, followed by the social media "breadcrumbs" that led to the big reveal (hopefully, with some more storyline details on the way soon):

"Happy Halloween! It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's [Pretty Little Liars]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in his Instagram post that also included some interesting key art announcing the title of what we now know is the second season. And major points for the homage to 1981's slasher parody Student Bodies for the poster:

"Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] is HAPPENING!!! But is it ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] again this year…or something else?" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post from October that included that teaser at the end that something was on the way:

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.