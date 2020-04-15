Prodigal Son Previews Bright's Desperate and Deadly Family Reunion

Before yet another brief hiatus, the previous episode "Scheherazade" gave viewers of FOX's Prodigal Son the answers to the long-awaited question of what happened to The Girl in the Box? Interestingly enough, nothing: The Surgeon (Michael Sheen) let her go. She told a compelling tale about a very scary man, and Dr. Whitly cut her restraints and ushered her out the door. The "big bad"? Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney), currently romancing Jessica (Bellamy Young). So what will The Surgeon do about it? Invite him over for lunch at Claremont? The most pending question? How bad of a situation did Eve's (Molly Griggs) sister find herself in to get the sympathy of a serial killer?

The trailer has us believing that Dr. Whitly stabs Endicott, a father always protects his family, just my expectation of a one-liner he delivers after he eliminates the problem. I doubt Nicholas is that easy to dispose of, and what makes him so bad? The fever to assault others appears to be going around, as Bright (Tom Payne) stabs someone, too. Is it a dream? The new homicide is a drowned victim, possibly assassinated. The first thing I noticed was Eve is nowhere to be found, guessing she ventured off to keep looking for her sister. I'm doubtful that she'll ever be seen again, and I'm wondering why Endicott never took her out.

"Prodigal Son" season 1, episode 19 "The Professionals": After a catastrophic turn of events, Malcolm and Ainsley are convinced there's more to Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) than meets the eye. Their only hope just might be an impromptu Whitly family reunion.

Among the chaos, romance continues to bloom and always under the best circumstances: Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) finally kisses Jessica. Can Bright follow in his footsteps and make a move on Dani (Aurora Perrineau)? Ainsley (Halston Sage) is back, so this week the Whitly family dynamic will definitely be front-and-center as has been the theme throughout the season. With only two episodes left, Prodigal Son will definitely cliffhanger us, and torture us with emotional turmoil, twists, turns, and raging anticipation for next season. My prediction: Dr. Whitly will make his way out of Claremont, Bright will mourn the loss of Eve, and Gil will find a way to save Jessica.