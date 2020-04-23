Prodigal Son Season 1 Finale Preview Finds The Whitly Family United

She's alive! As expected, The Girl in the Box is still alive yet her sister is dead. Yet more irony from the twisted folks at FOX's Prodigal Son. Malcolm (Tom Payne) comes face to face with his lifelong mystery, and now what? Will it somehow clear everything up for him, make things, better? Or will he be forced to allow the killer blood running through him and per father's peer pressure kill Endicott (Dermot Mulroney)? My curiosity lies in how things will play out between Jessica (Bellamy Young) and Nicholas, there is just no way the 'the big bad' doesn't know the Whitly family is on to him. Oh wait, he does, poor Dr. Whitly (Michael Sheen), orange is really not his color and neither is "gen-pop" in a prison yard.

All season things have been leading up to The Girl in the Box, but really it has been about the evolution of the Whitly family, their insight into each other, and their interconnected dynamics and family turmoil. Central to it all has been The Surgeon who has traumatized each member of his family especially Bright. Is the assumption that Bright comes face to face with the girl in the box, psychological problem solved, no more need for restraints and mouth guards while he sleeps – because there is just no way in hell any of that is happening. I almost want to forget the girl in the box completely at this point.

I know, I know, it's very Freudian, the resolution must come for Bright to move on. What I do predict for the season finale? Malcolm doesn't kill Endicott although probably too tempted for comfort. The Surgeon does when he breaks out of prison. The only question on my mind is who becomes collateral damage? My money is on Ainsley (Halston Sage), not that I necessarily want to see her dead but maybe just in critical condition for the sake of drama and family intrigue. To end the season (again this is merely my opinion) Bright goes AWOL, possibly in search of his father after he realizes he might just be exactly like him. Luckily, the season finale is only a few days away.