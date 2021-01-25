Prodigal Son Season 2: Alan Cumming Joins Cast in Key Recurring Role

Now they're just showing off. Less than a month after announcing Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones was joining the cast of FOX's Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring Prodigal Son, viewers have another impressive name to add to the current cast's killer line-up. On Monday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) will be taking on the recurring role of Simon Hoxley, a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as "The MindSleuth" (also the title of his autobiography). Set to appear in two episodes and considered "one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world," Huxley travels to New York to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott… which puts Bright (Payne) and his family squarely on his radar.

Cumming joins the recently-announced Zeta-Jones, who is set to play Dr. Vivian Capshaw- a Claremont Psychiatrics' resident MD set to make Martin's life "interesting" after he's assigned infirmary duty. At first, reveling in assigning "The Surgeon" to clean bedpans and mop floors, Dr. Capshaw sees Martin in a new light when he starts helping treat the other patients (but that's necessarily a good thing).

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".