Prodigal Son Season 2 Key Art: Bright's Family Bonding Gets Bloodier

A little less than six months (which feels like a lifetime) after FOX gave the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring series a green light for a second season, Prodigal Son fans are starting to get some clues as to what they can expect. And those "clues" came in two forms on Thursday: first, we have a full set of key art images that give us a strong feeling that no matter how hard he tries? His family's direct little "bloodlust" habit isn't going to be as easy to walk away from as he thinks. Not surprising when your sister Ainsley (Halston Sage) proves to be a chip off "The Surgeon's" block by going stabby-stabby on Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney). While "dear old dad" is beaming with pride, it does leave us wondering where Bright goes from here- and how Jessica (Bellamy Young) will react. Following that, we've updated the series overview to include FOX's overview of the season:

If you're looking for a reason for the second-season renewal, look no further than how the series did in delayed viewing. The series averaged 8.9 million Total Viewers across multiple platforms, resulting in an impressive 162% increase above its Live + Same Day delivery. Prodigal Son also ranked as this season's second top new scripted series, after FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star.

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called "The Surgeon." Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young), his seemingly normal sister, AINSLEY WHITLY (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. The series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, and Keiko Agena. When the series returns, Bright's personal life is in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister. Now, he must 'take care' of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his 'prodigal son,' but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot.