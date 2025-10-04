Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Peacemaker, Hawkeye, Watson, Netflix/Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Netflix/Elon Musk, Bad Bunny, Hawkeye, Matlock, Ghosts, Watson, Peacemaker, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!
Article Summary
- Latest on Peacemaker Season 2 includes the finale trailer and James Gunn teasing intel on Chris's mom
- Netflix animated shows face new criticism from Elon Musk and conservatives
- Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld teases potential MCU return, waiting for Marvel's call
- Daredevil: Born Again originally planned an Echo and Punisher-focused episode - that and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix vs Elon Musk, Super Bowl & Bad Bunny, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Countdown, Euphoria Star Eric Dane, Disney+'s Hawkeye, CBS's Matlock, CBS's Ghosts, CBS's Watson, ABC's Scrubs, ABC's High Potential, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Netflix/Elon Musk, Super Bowl/Bad Bunny, Countdown & Euphoria: Eric Dane, Hawkeye, Matlock, Ghosts, Watson, Scrubs, High Potential, Peacemaker, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 4, 2025:
Netflix, Animated Shows Under Attack From Elon Musk, Conservatives
Trump Folks Not Happy with NFL Over Super Bowl/Bad Bunny: "They Suck"
WWE SmackDown Tonight Will Go Down as The Greatest of All Time
Countdown, Euphoria Star Eric Dane Shares Why He Missed Emmy Awards
Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Up For MCU Return; Waiting for Marvel Call
Matlock Season 2 Ep. 2: "Another Matlock" Preview: Wellbrexa Face-Off
Ghosts S05E02: "Viking Wedding" Images: City Friends Call on Sam & Jay
Watson Season 2 Ep. 2 Images Preview Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes
Scrubs Revival Adds 9 to Cast: Robert Maschio, Phill Lewis Returning
High Potential: Huge S02E04 "Behind the Music" Image Gallery Released
Peacemaker: Gunn Knows What's Up with Chris's Mom; S02 Finale Trailer
SNL/Taylor Swift, Lestat, Peaky Blinders & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Daredevil: Born Again Originally Had Echo/Punisher-Focused Episode
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!