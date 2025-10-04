Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel, NYCC, The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat, Hazbin Hotel & More Set for Free NYCC Livestream

NYCC and Popverse have released the free livestreaming schedule for next week: The Vampire Lestat, Hazbin Hotel, Critical Role, and many more.

Hoping The Vampire Lestat star Sam Reid belts out a song or two during "The Anne Rice Immortal Universe" panel? Hyped to learn more about what the future has in store for Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel? Curious about what HBO's GOT prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has to offer? With New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 set to kick off next week (running Oct. 9-12), fans are expecting to learn a whole lot about a number of returning, premiering, and in-production series. But if you can't be there in person, Popverse has you covered with a free livestreaming calendar that includes those and a number of other shows – as well as films and gaming. Something to keep in mind: exclusive previews, trailers, etc., might end up being blocked from streaming over copyright protection issues (it's at the discretion of the studio). Here's a rundown of Popverse's livestreaming schedule, and make sure to check out the announcement for intel on how you can follow everything that's going down on YouTube, social media, and more:

NYCC 2025: Popverse Livestreaming Schedule:

NYCC: Thursday, October 9th

11:00 AM – 11:45: Critical Role & Prime Video: A Decade of Adventure and The Animated World of Exandria (Main Stage)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: HBO / HBO Max presents A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Journey into Westeros with Dunk and Egg (Empire Stage)

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM: Back to the Baxter Building: Ioan Gruffudd & Michael Chiklis In Conversation (Main Stage)

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Mercy: Exclusive First Look with Chris Pratt, Kali Reis & Timur Bekmambetov (Empire Stage)

3:30 PM – 4:15 PM: Apple TV+ presents Slow Horses (Main Stage)

5:15 PM – 6:15 PM: Prime Video's Cross (Main Stage)

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Mr. Robot 10th Anniversary, a Live Happy Sad Confused Event (Main Stage)

NYCC: Friday, October 10th

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Paramount Pictures presents The Running Man (Empire Stage)

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: The Cast of Alien (Main Stage)

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM: Toei Animation Presents: One Piece Panel (Empire Stage)

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM: Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel (Main Stage)

3:30 PM – 3:45 PM: Trigun Stargaze Special Premiere ft. Yasuhiro Nightow (Empire Stage)

3:45 PM – 5:15 PM: Capcom Presents (Main Stage)

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM: Probably the Best Invincible Panel in the History of Invincible Panels (Empire Stage)

6:45 PM – 8:00 PM: The Anne Rice Immortal Universe: The Vampire Lestat & Talamasca: The Secret Order (Main Stage)

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: BlumFest 2025 (Empire Stage)

8:30 PM – 9:15 PM: AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Main Stage)

NYCC: Saturday, October 11th

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: HBO's IT: Welcome to Derry (Empire Stage)

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Reunion with Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen & Chloe Bennet (Main Stage)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Bob's Burgers (Main Stage)

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM: Star Trek Universe (Empire Stage)

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM: Tubi presents Breaking Bear (Main Stage)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Mortal Kombat II (Empire Stage)

8:15 PM – 9:45 PM: Cosplay Central Crown Championship (Main Stage)

NYCC: Sunday, October 12th

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM: Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender 20th Anniversary Panel (Empire Stage)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: X-Men: Days of Future Cast (Empire Stage)

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM: Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Sneak Peek (Main Stage)

1:45 PM – 2:45 PM: The Cast of The Matrix (Empire Stage)

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM: Chainsaw Man Special Panel (Main Stage)

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Cosplay Central Showcase (Main Stage)

