Quantum Leap Star Ernie Hudson Discusses Expanding Original Series Quantum Leap star Ernie Hudson (Champions) spoke with Bleeding Cool about expanding upon the original series and focusing more on the characters' humanity.

Ernie Hudson has been a veteran of film and television for nearly five decades – and he's not slowing down, taking on a variety of projects that range from indie films to giant franchises like Ghostbusters. On the television side, along with starring in BET+'s The Family Business, the actor also is part of NBC's Quantum Leap. The legacy reboot series follows new leaper Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) as he jumps from life to life helping those along the way, similar to the original series that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell. While promoting sports comedy Champions, Hudson spoke to Bleeding Cool about how the new Quantum Leap expands on the original series, now having wrapped its first season.

Quantum Leap: How Magic Bridges Original and New Series

In the current NBC incarnation, Hudson plays Herbert "Magic" Williams, who's the head of Project Quantum Leap. The Vietnam War vet was originally played by Christopher Kirby in the original series season three episode "The Leap Home: Part 2 (Vietnam) – April 7, 1970" as a subject original protagonist Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaped into. One of the major differences between the old and newer series is that the hologram and guide character doesn't interact with the leap subject in the new series that occupies the leaper's body. Stockwell's Al Calavicci served as Sam's guide through each leap, whereas Caitlin Bassett's Addison Augustine is Ben's guide.

Hudson broke down the differences and why he joined the ensemble cast that also includes Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee, "I'm not sure what to tell everyone except that after the end of the first season, we began to explore not just Raymond Lee's character Ben Song, but the people at the headquarters, which I run. We get to see into their lives and their issues, and whereas on a lot of procedural shows, we never learn a lot about these people. Their humanity begins to come into play, and the show opens in a wonderful way, which is why I wanted to do the series."

The actor explained how it was just as important to get to know the series' subjects as it was to the storylines that they were in. "Magic, even though he's in charge of headquarters, suddenly we begin to see that he's human, and there's a toll that he's had to pay to be a part of this project," he said. "I'm excited about that character and what happens to him. What happens to the team? It wasn't just about the original series or about the leap. Sam Beckett [Scott Bakula] would leap, and then every week, we still do that, but now a huge part of the show is getting to know all the people involved."

In the season one finale, "Judgement Day," Ben leaps into himself in the past before the team establishes the project and before he starts dating Addison knowing the evil leaper Martinez (Walter Perez) is trying to stop them. As things resolve themselves, the team in the present sees a leaper coming back, whether it's Sam (regardless of Bakula saying he passed on the series), Ben, or another is something we'll find out in season two. Focus Features' Champions, which also stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, and Cheech Marin, is available on digital on April 28th and on Blu-Ray and DVD on May 2nd.

