Randy Orton to Return to WWE Raw Tonight

After a month off for undisclosed reasons, Randy Orton is returning to WWE Raw tonight. Orton can now reunite with Riddle to resume their feud with Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos, which Riddle has had to carry on his own for the last several weeks.

On WWE.com, the announcement reads:

The Viper is back! Randy Orton will make his highly anticipated return to Raw tonight. There will no one happier to see Orton than his recent RK-Bro running mate, Riddle. The Original Bro has dedicated his performances to his "best friend Randy" but suffered a setback at the hands of the colossal Omos last week. What will Orton have in store for his return? Don't miss The Viper tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

And Orton took to Twitter to comment that he will in fact open the show:

The rest of the preview for WWE Raw this week reads like a clickbait "WWE Superstars React to…" article on a clickbait website like this one. For example, the show will feature Charlotte Flair's reaction to losing to Nikki ASH last week in a No Holds Barred match. Flair will also address her upcoming triple threat match to defend the Raw Women's Championshipship against ASH and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.

In addition, Bobby Lashley will react to his confrontation with Goldberg last week that led to Lashley accepting Goldberg's challenge of a WWE Championship match at Summerslam. Somewhere along the way, WWE will presumably find time to fit some actual wrestling in there with all these promos. They do have three hours to kill, after all.