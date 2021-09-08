Ranking of Kings: Funimation Unveils Epic Anime Series This October

Ranking of Kings, the groundbreaking new anime about a kind, deaf prince who must prove his worth in a ruthless system with his shadowy friend, is coming to Funimation on October 15th. The series produced by Aniplex is the inspirational tale of deaf young prince Bojji and his mysterious outcast friend Kage. Funimation will also stream subtitled and dubbed episodes in all Funimation territories, including the United States and Canada; the United Kingdom and Ireland; Australia and New Zealand; Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru; and all of Wakanim's territories throughout Europe.

In Ranking of Kings, the unlikely duo of friends goes on an epic and amazing journey filled with adventure, self-discovery, and perseverance as they overcome the adversities of the world and their own personal circumstances.

Ranking of Kings is based on Tōka Sōsuke's beloved high-fantasy manga, which debuted in 2017. How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. Bojji was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bosse, who is ranked number seven in the Ranking of Kings.

But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can't even swing a sword. In consequence, not only his own retainers but also the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage. His fateful encounter with Kage ignites a tiny spark of courage, and their lives both take a dramatic turn.

The heart-wrenching, yet heartwarming tale features animation production by Wit Studio (Attack on Titan; Vinland Saga; Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-), with direction by Yosuke Hatta (One Punch Man; Death Parade) and character design by Atsuko Nozaki (Lupin the 3rd; Samurai Champloo; Attack on Titan). The music is composed by MAYUKO (Cells at Work!), with the opening theme "BOY" is performed by King Gnu.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ranking of Kings | Official Anime Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0JUj3yPNpc)