Raw Fallout: Nia Jax Still Sensitive About Her Hole

Nia Jax didn't wrestle on WWE Raw last night, unsurprisingly considering what happened to her the week before. As everyone remembers, Jax was wrestling Lana in a tables match when she went for a leg drop on Lana on the apron. But Lana moved out of the way and Jax landed butthole-first on the hardest part of the ring.

"Aaaaahhhhh! Oh my butt!" Jax shouted after the lending. "Aaaahhh! My hole!"

Video of Jax screaming about her hole went viral, trending for nearly 24 hours on Twitter and capturing the hearts and minds of wrestling fans around the world. But you can understand if Nia's hole was still a little too sensitive to engage in a match this Monday, so her partner, Shayna Baszler, took on Lana instead… and won!

But Nia, it seems, remains emotionally sensitive about her hole as well. After the match on Raw, in an online exclusive interview, Sarah Schrieber asked Baszler and Jax about the match. "Shayna, congratulations on defeating Lana tonight," Schrieber asked. "Now, I have to ask, is this payback from last week when she put Nia through the table?"

Baszler responded: "Listen, this whole match tonight was to send a message to anyone that crosses us. That's what you have coming. That's what happens when you think you're getting one on us."

Next, Schrieber pointed out that Nia appeared to have a "hole" in her wrestling garment, but Nia was outraged at the question and Baszler jumped in to cut Schrieber off. So it looks like Nia's hole may still be sore, and Nia simultaneously may still be a little sore about her hole. Bleeding Cool will continue to closely monitor the situation. Watch the interview below: