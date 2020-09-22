Raw Ratings Reduced Regardless of Riveting Retribution Reveals

Last night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured the long-awaited reveal of the identities of Retribution as well as the group's first official match, but that doesn't seem to have helped WWE compete against Monday Night Football. Raw's overall viewership declined to a new low for the Thunderdome era, while the 18-49 demographic number remained steady. WWE faced competition from Monday Night Football, which drew over 7.5 million viewers on Monday.

Not Even T-Bar, Mace, and Slapjack Can Save WWE Raw from Viewership Drop

Raw drew 1.667 million viewers last night, down from last week's 1.689 million viewers and the lowest number since July. That's off individual hours that drew 1.756 million viewers, 1.692 million viewers, and 1.565 million viewers, respectively. The good news, or less bad news at least, is that the rating in the 18-49 demographic remained the same as last week with a .50 rating off hours of .51, .50, and .49.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Personally, I'm having a really hard time understanding how Raw's viewership could drop again this week. I mean, the show started off with Retribution unmasking and ended with them wrestling. I know that if I had a lot of friends, I would have definitely been calling them up and telling them to tune in. Though I don't have a lot of friends… okay, to be honest, nobody seems to take my calls… I did keep bugging Keighleyanne to stop texting with Gary and pay attention to the show. She wouldn't listen, though. Apparently, Gary recently changed jobs or something, and he was going through some stuff. But anyway, it's really surprising to me that a lot more fans out there in the WWE Universe weren't calling their friends or bugging their spouses to watch the show. Maybe there's some kind of glitch in the ratings system? Has anybody considered that?