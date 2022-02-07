Reacher: Amazon Renews Alan Ritchson-Starring Series for Season 2

Amazon and writer, showrunner & executive producer Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring adaptation of Lee Child's novels will be back for a second season of being totally badass, with the streaming service announcing on Monday that the series has been renewed (only three days after it premiered). With the series ranking at the top of the streamer's most-watched list in the U.S. and globally over a 24-hour-period and averaging a subscriber viewer rating of 4.7 out of 5, Amazon's move wasn't surprising but still a strong show of support for the adaptation. Stemming from Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount Television Studios, the series also stars Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster as KJ, Hugh Thompson as Baker, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk as Charlie, Currie Graham as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill as Mayor Teale. Santora executive produces alongside Child, Don Granger & Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg & Bill Bost executive producing for Skydance.

"Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of 'Reacher' was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So, I'm thrilled we'll be working together again, for season two," said Childs in a statement. "This is very exciting news, and I can't wait to get started. 'Reacher' couldn't be in better hands." Santora added, "The entire 'Reacher' team – cast, production, writers, etc. – is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received. Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great season two." Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, continued, "The phenomenal debut of 'Reacher' is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series. The global impact of 'Reacher' makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show."