Reacher Season 4 Welcomes Baruchel, Noel, Weisman & 5 More to Cast

Jay Baruchel, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson join Reacher Season 4.

Now that it's been confirmed that the fourth season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher will be adapting bestselling author Lee Child's 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow, it's time to pass along some casting news. According to the official logline for the novel, "When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a train goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power." Joining Ritchson's Jack Reacher for Season 4 are Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick; Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

"'The thing about subway cars is you step on one and you never know what's going to happen,'" read the caption quote from the novel that was included with the Instagram post showing Ritchson holding up four fingers and a copy of the novel. "REACHER Season 4 will be based on 'Gone Tomorrow' by Lee Child."

Here's a look at the teaser post from earlier this week that dropped the big clue about the fourth season of Prime Video's Reacher:

Here's a look at what Ritchson had to share previously, along with the complete transcript of his caption, followed by Child's previous thoughts on which book he would've liked to have seen adapted for the fourth season:

Photo 1: I owe my career to the people standing next to me. Legends… all of them. Stopped by the Neagley set to see my dear friend @mariasten who is absolutely crushing it. Photo 2: Always a privilege to spend time on an @emjaybassett run set. Was great to meet my wildly talented peers. Photo 3: Reacher himself, Lee Child. I wish everyone had the good fortune of being best friends for life with this man like we are, because we are best friends and he is adopting me officially soon I think. Photos 4/5: Back into stunts with Buster, Eric and team. Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet. My body is ready. Photo 6: it's hilarious to me how many racks we'll go through to find the one or two outfits Reacher wears all season. Season 4 is right around the corner and dare I say… May be the best season yet?

