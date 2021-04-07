Regé-Jean Page Posts Amid Ray Fisher/Geoff Johns/Krypton Controversy

Regé-Jean Page has spent the past few days explaining that he wasn't returning for the second season of Netflix's Bridgerton for no other reason than the fact that his character's storyline is over and the focus is shifting to other characters based on how the book series from Julia Quinn plays out. We have a feeling that the last thing he was expecting to be pulled into was an expose from The Hollywood Reporter going into further details on actor Ray Fisher's allegations of misconduct leveled at Joss Whedon and others with regard to the production of Justice League. But at one point in the report when other non-Justice League allegations within WarnerMedia were being addressed, there was a claim that DC Entertainment executive Geoff Johns had killed the possibility of Page playing Superman's grandfather on the SYFY prequel series Krypton because he's Black.

Though not directly addressing the claim or the series, Page did take to social media to share a message that rings close to the allegations that were made public. "Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh," he wrote in his tweet. "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work," Page continued before ending his message with a very telling "We still fly" (Page's representatives have not commented). Here's a look at Page's tweet from earlier today:

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

A representative for Johns spoke to THR, stating that Johns believed that audiences would see the since-canceled SYFY series as a prequel to Zack Snyder's 2013 feature film Man of Steel so they needed an actor who would work with White actor Henry Cavill's character's family lineage. A major problem with that theory was floated by Fisher on Tuesday via Twitter, where the actor noted that Michael Shannon's General Zod is white but his character's ancestors were portrayed by Black actors. Here's a look at Fisher's tweet from yesterday:

I appreciate Geoff Johns bringing on a crisis team to try to explain away his discriminatory behavior, but his excuses are WEAK. If Geoff believed fans expected Superman's grandfather to look like "a young Henry Cavill"—why was he ok with the Zods not resembling Michael Shannon? — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) April 6, 2021