Renee Paquette on Jon Moxley: "Couldn't Possibly Love This Man More"

After learning on Tuesday night from AEW Co-Owner, President, & CEO Tony Khan that wrestling superstar Jon Moxley had entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program, the wrestling community (from fans to peers to hall-of-famers) expressed its love and support for Moxley, his wife/podcast host Renee Paquette & their family. Now, Paquette has taken to Twitter to issue a statement and thank everyone for the outpouring of emotions. "Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn't be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first," Paquette wrote. "Couldn't possibly love this man more"

Here's a look at Paquette's tweet from earlier today, followed by a look at Khan's tweets breaking the news last night as well as a look at the most recent project that Moxley was promoting, his autobiography Mox:

"Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery," Khan began his series of tweets with. "Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we're embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I'm proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I'm also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)." Here's a look at Khan's tweet thread from late Tuesday night revealing the news:

The news came on the same day that Moxley's autobiography Mox debuted. Published by Permuted Press, the book recounts Moxley's journey into the world of professional wrestling and his beginnings growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio. Moxley was set to begin a three-stop mini book tour in partnership with & in support of Books-A-Million, with the first stop scheduled for today in Kansas City, Kansas:

