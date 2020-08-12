Report: MLW Signs Streaming Deal With Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed a deal with Fubo Sports Network to air MLW Fusion on Thursday Nights at 10 PM. The deal, first reported by punctuality-obsessed Hollywood dirt sheet Deadline Hollywood, will put MLW Fusion in 75 million homes across the United States. The Fubo Sports Network is available through its website as well as the Fubo streaming TV service, PlutoTV, Plex, and other smart device platforms and services.

The report from Deadline is billed as an "exclusive," which implies reporting work was done here, but the report features press release style quotes from both MLW CEO Court Bauer and fubtoTV exec Ben Grad, which means this is what we in the business call "access journalism" as opposed to a "scoop." That means MLW provided the press release early to Deadline as an incentive to publish the story in hopes it would seem like a really big deal.

"At a time when sports are in high demand we're thrilled to add Major League Wrestling to our lineup on fubo Sports Network," said Ben Grad. "MLW features some of the best quality fighting out there, and consumers will be able to watch it all for free on Fubo Sports Network."

"We are proud to partner with Fubo, given their emerging position in sports and broadcasting," said Court Bauer. "We are excited about our future with Fubo as we further the reach and popularity of the league with this partnership."

Bauer previously hinted at a major deal for MLW back in May, tweeting, "The deal I've been hinting at is done! Cannot wait to share this one with our fans, locker room, and crew. It fortifies our future." Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter back then that the deal was expected to be "a streaming deal with a major carrier."