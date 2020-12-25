Resident Alien Traces SYFY Series' Journey from Page to Screen

So far, the folks behind SYFY's upcoming Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One)-starring series Resident Alien have been doing their part to introduce viewers to Tudyk's Harry as well as the residents of Patience, Colorado. But as the series from writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) inches closer to its premiere in a little bit more than a month, viewers are now getting an extended look behind the scenes to show them how the Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse-created Dark Horse Comics series made the leap from page to the small screen.

Along with Tudyk, Resident Alien also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, and Elizabeth Bowen. The series is set to premiere on SYFY starting January 27 (but we have a gut feeling there could be a debut a little sooner but that's just a hunch):

Now that you've got a sense of what went on behind the scenes of SYFY's Resident Alien, take a tour of what you can expect from in front of the camera when the SYFY series premieres next month with a look at the official trailer, series overview, and the opening episode's first seven minutes:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.