Resident Evil Preview: Netflix Unleashes Live-Action Series This July

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Netflix, Constantin Film, and co-writer, showrunner & EP Andrew Dabb's (Supernatural) live-action series take on the "Resident Evil" video game franchise, we were being hit with some major casting news. Lance Reddick (Castlevania, American Horror Story) had joined the series in the role of the mysterious Albert Wesker, with Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez also coming aboard. But that was last summer, which has been a long, long time ago. But this morning, the series offered a ten-ton update in the form of three new key art posters along with a premiere date of July 14th. Set to tell a brand new story that builds upon Capcom's legendary video game franchise, viewers of Resident Evil will find themselves transported three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, where an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation's dark secrets.

The series kicks off with "Welcome to New Raccoon City," and we have a series overview that's giving us a bit of a Locke & Key/Stranger Things vibe: "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live-action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix." The series will take place over two timelines, which make for some fascinating casting opportunities- as you'll see from the following description from the streaming service:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Mary Leah Sutton (The Following, Tell Me A Story) co-writes, and also serves as an executive producer- as does Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film, with Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz producing.