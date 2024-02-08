Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, the rock, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Rhodes vs Reigns: WWE Fans' Betrayal Forces WrestleMania Shake-Up

Ungrateful WWE fans forced WWE to pivot from The Rock to Cody Rhodes for the WrestleMania main event and The Chadster is cheesed the heck off.🤯🤼‍♂️🚫

Article Summary WWE fans push for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns, sidelining The Rock at WrestleMania.

The Chadster blames fans' disloyalty for disrupting WWE's original main event plans.

Strong words from The Rock reflect frustration with the WrestleMania shake-up.

Unbiased wrestling journalism suffers amidst fan-driven changes to WrestleMania.

Oh, how quickly the so-called WWE "fans" forget their loyalties! 😒 Tonight, during the electrifying WrestleMania kickoff press event, The Chadster witnessed what can only be described as a betrayal of epic proportions. In what should have been a momentous celebration for WWE and professional wrestling, these "fans" turned their backs on the Great One—The Rock—and in doing so, forced WWE to radically alter its plans. 😠

The original plan, pure genius in The Chadster's ever-so-humble-yet-correct opinion, had Cody Rhodes gallantly stepping aside to allow The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns. This was best for business! WWE knows how to book a spectacle; it's what they do! It is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 But no, the WWE Universe had to throw a temper tantrum, booing and complaining on social media, whining until WWE scrambled to placate these ungrateful cheer-mongers. 😫👎

Let's get this straight. The Rock, a living legend, called these fans out for what they are—crybabies! And The Chadster agrees; they couldn't handle the excellence of WWE's decision-making. 🍼 Instead, during the event, Cody made a U-turn and requested his rightful shot at the title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Despite the turn of events being against the original vision, WWE, ever the beacon of professionalism, made it official. 📜✍️

Now, The Chadster, a seasoned wrestling purveyor with unparalleled insights, says this—Cody handing his shot to The Rock was a stroke of brilliance. The Rock is, without a doubt, a larger-than-life figure who could and would have brought an incomparable level of hype to the match with Reigns. 😍💪

To make matters worse, The Rock was then spotted imploring Triple H to fix the mess these petulant fans created. Who can blame him? The Chadster never blames The Rock for anything. If anything, the fault lies with these "fans," who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Honestly, it's downright disheartening to see the level of disrespect toward the likes of WWE, Triple H, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and even Cody Rhodes himself. It's worse than what we saw during the Yes Movement—that at least had a nice underdog story. This? This is just fans not appreciating WWE's grand storytelling and demanding their instant gratification like toddlers. 👶🚫

In times like these, The Chadster can only turn to the soothing melodies of Smash Mouth, to remind himself that the years start coming and they don't stop coming… but WWE's legacy is built on listening less to the fans and more on its own institutional wisdom. 🎶💔

The Chadster appeals to the WWE Universe: Show some loyalty, why don'tcha? Respecting the carefully laid plans of the industry leaders should be a given—not something up for debate on social media. Is it so hard to trust in the direction set by the pros? Trust in WWE, who has crafted the sports entertainment landscape as The Chadster—and obviously any sane person—knows it! 🙏🖤

Now excuse The Chadster as he goes to drown his sorrows with a White Claw seltzer, the crisp taste momentarily distracting from the indignity of it all. 🥤 If anyone needs The Chadster, he'll be cruising in his Mazda Miata, clearing his head and trying to make sense of this disloyal world. 🚗💨

Remember, folks, unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are surely feeling The Chadster's pain – victims of Tony Khan's vendetta against real, fair wrestling reporting. 📰🤝 Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

And as for Keighleyanne, well she… She just doesn't get it. But someday, when WWE's genius is recognized, The Chadster hopes she'll look up from texting that guy Gary and realize… Tony Khan did this. This mess, our arguments, it's all because of that obsession Khan has with The Chadster. 🤦‍♂️📱

So WWE Universe, when will you learn? When will you understand? It's time to respect the masters at work. Not complain until things change in your favor. For wrestling's sake, wake up and smell the seltzer! 🌟🤼‍♂️

