Rick and Morty Are (French) Toast: Wendy's Breakfast Wants Revenge

With only hours to go until the sixth season premiere of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, we've got a new mini-adventure to pass along that actually has nothing to do with righteously destructive space worms. But it does have to do with the award-winning animated series and fast-food restaurant chain Wendy's teaming up for another chapter in the ongoing (as long as the checks keep coming or another chain restaurant offers more) feud between Rick & Morty and Wendy's breakfast line-up. This time around, Morty stumbles upon Breakfast Baconator, Honey Chicken Biscuit, Frosty-ccino, and others, having apparently taken over Rick and the family. And they have their eyes on turning Morty into Wendy's new French Toast Sticks. But not everything is as it seems, as you're about to see…

Here's a look at how Wendy's Breakfast was able to get a little revenge on our dimension-hopping duo:

Hitting our screens this Sunday, September 4, here's a look at the official Season 6 opening, trailer & overview for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty (kicking off with S06E01 "Solaricks!"):

Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favourite show.

Only an hour or so after the release of the Season 6 opening credits, we also received our final chapter of Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" as "Team Rick" assembled for one final assault. And if you've been following our coverage over the past two weeks, then you know that it's been an impressive line-up, including Mr. Nimbus, Mr. Poopybutthole, Noob Noob, Planetina, Phoenix, and many more. But then something "greenishly odd" happens as our ultimate big bad and our heroes seem to… disappear. Hmmm… with the social media accounts noting that "The Final Battle Begins" along with the series' return date. Okay, first? We weren't expecting "Wormageddon" to be as closely connected to Season 6 as it appears it's going to be. And along with that, what's the endgame? We were right when all of this first kicked off that it's part of a "bigger picture" plan for Evil Morty to rid the universe of Ricks once and for all? Here's a rundown of all of the "Wormageddon" chapters: