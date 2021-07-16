Rick and Morty S05 Preview: They Have Eternity to Know Jerry's Flesh

So after an adventure involving killer sperm and incest babies, this week's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty finds Summer and Morty working together to make a good impression with transfer student Bruce Chutback, while Rick and Jerry have their weekly "guys night" and Beth is taking care of a horse emergency. Pretty normal, right? Wait, what's that? Rick and Jerry hanging out? Yeah, if you were finding that a little off then you're not alone. As you're about to from the following cold open for "Amortycan Grickfitti," we're learning what Rick's ulterior motives are (and let's just say these are the wrong folks to peddle crappy hooks to).

With that in mind, check out this "hell-raising" preview for Sunday's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | S5E5 Cold Open: It's Guys Night | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjvlW0AzKlY)

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S05E04 "Rickdependence Spray", with Harmon, director Erica Hayes, and writer Nick Rutherford still appearing shell-shocked that the episode ever made it to screens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Rickdependence Spray | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uXCdxoltVI)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the final official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

