Rick and Morty S07E09 Sneak Peek: Better Pickle Rick Than Dead Rick

In the following clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick," no one ever said getting into Valhalla would be easy...

Well, it looks like Rick really is looking to rob the afterlife after all. Either that or we're totally misreading the brief clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" that was released earlier today. Following up on the cold open, it appears that Norway presents our dimension-hopping duo with the best way for Rick to make it into Valhalla. But it doesn't take long for him to learn that being "Dead Rick" isn't nearly as much fun as being "Pickle Rick"…

Here's a look back at the S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" cold open, followed by the brief sneak peek that was released earlier today:

And here's a look back at how "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" came together with series co-creator Dan Harmon, director Lucas Gray, and writer Rob Schrab – followed by a chance to hear from Ian Cardoni & Harry Belden, our new Rick and Morty:

Rick and Morty Voice Actors on Replacing Roiland, Critics & More

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Cardoni and Belden, respectively – shared how they responded when the news hit that series co-creator Justin Roiland was being replaced as the voice of the dimension-hopping duo. In addition, Cardoni & Belden offered some insight into the casting process and what it was like coming aboard the Emmy Award-winning animated series – including what Harmon and series showrunner Scott Marder put them through. And finally, the duo discusses the online critics and if they've been following what's happening on social media:

Cardoni & Belden Didn't Hesitate When News Hit That Justin Roiland Was Being Replaced:

Belden: "'I got to jump on this.' I emailed my agent and said, 'If you got any requests for this 'Rick and Morty' thing, I do a decent Rick and Morty, so I'd love to be considered and to send them my stuff.'"

It Helped That the Duo Had Already Been Practicing the Voices:

Belden: "Oh, yeah. I think, like most fans, I had done impressions of Rick and Morty for fun with my friends. And over time, I guess I was doing it enough that it turned into something that I thought I could really do."

Cardoni: "Same. I already had an impression reel that I had given to my managers that included 'Rick and Morty' voices. But as Harry mentioned, it was, 'Wow, this could be a big opportunity; I think I could do these voices.'"

We Could've Ended Up with Cardoni as Morty and Belden as Rick Since They Auditioned for Both Roles:

Belden: "Most 'Rick and Morty' fans don't just imitate one of them. Ian and I have laughed because I thought my Rick was a lot stronger than my Morty, which shows how much I know."

Cardoni: "And I thought during the audition process that my Morty was getting stronger. So, during the process, we were both up for both."

Cardoni & Belden Share Some Insights Into the Casting & Voice Work Process:

Belden: "Like, 'What if Morty was just channeling Rick here?' 'What if Morty wasn't quite as submissive, but he was really dominating and angry here?' 'What if he was being a bit cold and calculated, much like a certain Morty who wears an eyepatch?' You could tell they were having a lot of fun with us."

Cardoni: "There was a session with Scott where I had to do some matching to Chris Parnell's character, who had voiced his half of a combined being. That's a skill to match existing animation but also match the timing of another actor without that actor being there. Also, towards the end, they brought in a vocal coach for us to work with – even before we were cast. What that showed me is that as rigorous and exhausting as that process was, they were looking out for us. It was a preview of how supportive and how conscious they were of not hurting our voices or going overboard."

Cardoni & Belden Are Focusing on Their Work – Not Their Critics:

Cardoni: "I try to avoid that. My focus has been on doing the best voice I can. I avoid going down any rabbit holes online. As a fan, I know this show touches people worldwide, and the characters mean a lot to the fans. I share that love of the show and care for the character. Wanting to be my best Rick is with me every time I record."

Belden: "I'm not allowed to look at the online comments. My girlfriend won't let me. So, I've had blinders on through this whole process. I completely understand people being nervous. Change is scary, especially with something so iconic that many people love. But nobody is going to be a harsher critic than yourself. So, I'm striving to be the best Morty I can be."

