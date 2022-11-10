Rick and Morty Season 6: Dr. Wong, Dead Heroes, Nuclear Amish & More

With only a little more than a week to go until Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty returns for the remainder of its sixth season, we're taking a look at what the Adult Swim trailer had to tell us about what's to come. But with the show getting better and better and keeping its secrets, we're also doing a lot of deep-dive speculation about what it could all mean for the season and the series' future.

Dr. Wong: The only thing better than the return of Susan Sarandon's Dr. Wong is the possibility of a Dr. Wong/Rick team-up, which seems to be the case here. It's clear Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson) still has his issues, but apparently not as big as the ones that Rick and his "friend" are dealing with. Though we're still left on the fence if that's an actual murder we're looking at or not. Side note? How f****d up would it be if Dr. Wong was a plant by Evil Morty or Rick Prime to manipulate/get intel on Rick, Morty, and the family? Or that Dr. Wong was replaced after our first meeting with her?

New Portal Travel? Okay, my first thought was that this has virtual reality written all over it & I'm still going with that. But then, we also don't want to rule out another possible form of dimensional travel of some type. Evil Morty already proved that dimension-hopping can come in more than one form (or color), so could this be yet another? And is this leading them closer to one (or both) or our big bads?

Did We Just Watch Some "Teen Vindicators" Die? We're not saying The Vindicators are returning (considering they recently did in their own prequel digital series), but those look like "superheroes" tagging along with Rick and Morty. In fact, they look like they could be a group of teen superheroes. Well, at least they were until that explosion leveled the playing field.

Housesitting for Mr. Nimbus? Those scenes scream like they would have some connection with Mr. Nimbus. I would love it if the last agreement that Rick and Mr. Nimbus signed included a clause where Mr. Nimbus could call on them to housesit at a moment's notice- a responsibility that Rick pawns off to Morty (and those are some of the results).

Alien Frat Boy? This was a tough one to get a read on, to the point where I'm not completely sure the last image (above) is part of this sequence. My biggest takeaways? The varsity jacket gives off serious "frat boy" vibes, would would probably explain part of the reason why the winged wonder is not getting along with our dimension-hopping duo.

"The Lord of the House of the Dragon Rings: The Wheel of Dragon Rings"? Again, it could be a misread but the scenes above feel like we're going to get the show's take on Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, and more. I'm loving the look on Morty's face during the sword fight; a perfect, "are you f*****g kidding me with this?!?" face if ever one was needed.

An S02E06 "The Ricks Must Be Crazy" Flashback: While there's nothing there to say that the two are connected, the alien extending the middle fingers to Rick got me thinking back to the Stephen Colbert-starring second season episode when we learned that Rick taught the people running the "microverse battery" powering his car that it was an honorable salute that meant, "Peace among worlds." Of course, Rick's response was exactly what we could've expected.

Amish Wildcard: And this is the one scene that has us interested because it could literally be plugged into any of the possible storylines we went over above. Proving once again how f*****g with the timestream can have some nasty implications, Rick laments the Amish becoming a nuclear power because of the implications it's about to have on the solar system. And if you ever needed a reason to love Rick and Morty, reread that last line and ask yourselves this. How many other shows would you write or read a line like that and have it make perfect sense? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returns on November 20th- here's a look back at the midseason trailer: