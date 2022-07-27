Rick and Morty Season 6 Set for Launch on Adult Swim This September

Well, the waiting is finally over! Make sure to mark down September 4th (at 11 pm ET/PT) because that's when Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty will be back on Adult Swim screens for a sixth season. "It's hard to overstate the impact of 'Rick and Morty.' More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon," Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said in a statement. "As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled."

Here's a look at the announcement tweet from Adult Swim from earlier this morning:

On August 6th, the Rick and Morty panel will feature the cast & crew discussing the upcoming sixth season and will also include a preview of what's to come. And if we're really lucky, maybe we'll learn more about Rick and Morty: The Anime from Takashi Sano (Tower of God). Now here's a look back at the initial trailer for August's Adult Swim Festival Block Party:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: