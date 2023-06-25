Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrow, bctv daily dispatch, DGA, doctor who, justified, rick and morty, The Walking Dead, wga

Rick and Morty, WGA/AMPTP, Arrow, Negan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 25, 2023:

WGA Writers' Strike Undercut by DGA & SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Developments?

Directors Guild Ratifies New 3-Year Deal with AMPTP; 87% Approval Vote

Superman & Lois Season 3 Finale: EPs on Jonathan/Jordan, Lex Luthor

Riverdale S07 Preview: Consuelos Returns, Amick Directs & A Musical!

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Andrew Robinson Narrates Garak Audiobook

Futurama: Bender's Best Scams and Schemes – A True Appreciation

AEW Collision Preview: The Meat on AEW's Anti-WWE Weekend Sandwich

Justified: Raylan Shows Why Drawing on Him Probably Isn't a Good Idea

Doctor Who: Doom's Day Hours 2-5 Disappoint; Sooz Kempner Appreciation

The Walking Dead: JDM Discusses His "Issue" with Negan's Finale Fate

AEW Rampage Review: Unfair Weekend of Torment Only 1/3 Finished

SNL: Che Pranks Jost, Sarah News & More Weekend Update S48 Highlights

Rick and Morty Updates: Justin Roiland-Free Future Better Than Ever

Doctor Who: Martha Jones Was The Doctor's Most Underrated Companion

Arrow/Amell, Cobra Kai/Elon Musk, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

