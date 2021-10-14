Ridley Scott No Alien Series Fan? "Never Be As Good as the First One"

Alien is getting a TV series on FX, which is exciting news for fans of the franchise who maybe have not liked Alien 3, Resurrection, Alien Vs Predator, Alien Vs Predator: Requiem, Prometheus, or Alien: Covenant. That line-up is not exactly the greatest for what is arguably one of the most beloved sci-fi horror franchises out there. That it gets by on the reputation of the original film from Ridley Scott and Aliens from James Cameron and they released so long ago is a testament to how high a bar they set. So high, that Scott recently was very blunt about what he thinks we should expect about the TV series to The Independent: "It'll never be as good as the first one," he grins. "That's what I'll say."

Maybe He Should Have Made A Better Alien Movie With Covenant, The Grouch

The Alien TV show will have Noah Hawley (Legion, Fargo) developing it, and other than that, the only thing we know about it is that it will be set on Earth. FX said during the announcement of the show to "Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth." So, that is what we have to go on here. When we last left the Alien universe, Scott had made the uneven Covenant end with android David (Michael Fassbender) keeping Xenomorph embryos on a ship hurtling through space. His plan was to create the Prometheus trilogy of films as a prequel to the original film, but they were not exactly well-received by audiences and were disappointments at the box office. A show set in this universe could be amazing, and put into the hands of an auteur of Hawley's stature could elevate this project to heights fans could not imagine. Just take your producer's check and keep your mouth shut, Ridley. His new film, The Last Duel, is out this weekend.