RIP David Lynch (Jan. 20, 1946 – Jan. 15, 2025): BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: David Lynch/Twin Peaks, Invincible, The Rookie, SNL, FireAid, Win or Lose, You, Peacemaker, Severance & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Along with honoring the late David Lynch and the impact of Twin Peaks, we looked at Prime Video's Invincible, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's SNL, FireAid, TBS's AEW Dynamite, WWE/TNA, STARZ's Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Disney+'s Win or Lose, Netflix's Zero Day, Netflix's You, Max's Peacemaker, Apple TV+'s Severance, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: David Lynch/Twin Peaks, Invincible, The Rookie, SNL, FireAid, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Win or Lose, You, Peacemaker, Severance, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 17, 2025:

Invincible Passes Along Some More Season 3 Image Gallery Goodness

Twin Peaks: Frost, Boyle, Fenn, Wise & Horse Honor David Lynch

The Rookie Season 7 Return Episode Hits 9M+ Viewers After 7 Days

SNL 50 Promo: Marcello Hernandez Joins Dave Chappelle, GloRilla

FireAid Early Details Released: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, RHCP & More

Kyle MacLachlan Honors David Lynch in Touching, Heartbreaking Post

SNL 50/50: "United Way" Exposes Peyton Manning as Bad Influence

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Delivers High-Stakes Action on Max

Twin Peaks: David Lynch & Mark Frost Changed Television Forever

WWE and TNA Make It Official With Multi-Year Crossover Partnership

Invincible Season 3 Preview: Check Out a New Look at Powerplex

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Set for Summer 2025: Teaser, Images

Win or Lose Official Trailer: Pixar Previews First Original Series

Zero Day Sneak Peek: Netflix Previews Robert De Niro-Starring Series

You Season 5 Date Announcement Teases "Killer Finale" on April 24th

Peacemaker Star John Cena "Very Happy" with "Great" Season 2 Intro

Severance Season 2 Cast Joins In on NYC Grand Central Station Pop-Up

Daredevil, Criminal, Oscars, Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Eric Kripke on LA Fires in The Daily LITG, 16th of January 2025

