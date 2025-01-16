Posted in: TV | Tagged: eric kripke, newlitg

Eric Kripke on LA Fires in The Daily LITG, 16th of January 2025

Eric Kripke on LA Fires made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday again. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Eric Kripke on LA Fires made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday again. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Eric Kripke on LA Fires and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG, one year ago, Ghostbusters' Slimer

LITG two years ago, Timothy Olyphant's Raylan

LITG three years ago, Witcher Peace On Twitter

LITG four years ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee-Watch

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Dave Bautista knows just what manatees need his help.

LITG five years ago, Flash Met Flash ahead of Snyder Cut news

And X Of Swords was on the way.

LITG six years ago, Superboy was 17 years old

And Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jamie Coville, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Don Alsafi , employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago

, employee at G-Mart Comics, Chicago Mike Schwartz, creator of Oceanverse comic strip.

creator of Oceanverse comic strip. Stephen Sutherland , writer of NeverEnding comic

, writer of NeverEnding comic David M. DeVries , writer on Suicide Squad

, writer on Suicide Squad Steve Erwin , comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics

, comics artist, co-creator of Checkmate and Gunfire for DC Comics My mum.

