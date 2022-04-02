Riverdale Cast Ready to "Wrap It Up with A Bow": Sprouse; S06 Previews

Before taking a look at some clues as to what Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) really has up his sleeves for the town with a look at preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for S06E08 "Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town" (as well as preview images and an episode overview for S06E09 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit"; and an overview for S06E10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes"), an interesting quote from series star Cole Sprouse during a recent GQ interview. While viewers learned of the show's future last month when it was officially renewed for a seventh season, Sprouse revealed that the cast of The CW's Riverdale is ready to "wrap it up with a bow" and move on with their personal & professional lives. Though offered an opportunity to direct an episode of the series, Sprouse declined over concerns that his vision for the episode would be watered down by the network to fit what they're looking for in the series. "I'm not a creative force behind ['Riverdale']. I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot," he explained. So are we looking at the seventh season being the final season? And could we be looking at an abbreviated final season, too? Stay tuned… but for now, here's a look at what's to come over the next few weeks.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 7 "Chapter One Hundred and Three: The Town": THE WORST TOWN IN AMERICA — After learning that Percival Pickens (guest star Chris O'Shea) is behind a blistering article calling Riverdale the worst town in America, Archie (KJ Apa) comes up with a plan to prove him wrong. Meanwhile, after the Town Council goes after their casino, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) decide they're going to do everything on the up-and-up moving forward. Finally, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) makes a risky move to help Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit": PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE – After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty, and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes": THE WORLD'S TOUGHEST MAN – To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).