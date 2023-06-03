Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, riverdale, season 7, the cw, trailer

Riverdale S07E11 Trailer: Veronica Hosts a Different Kind of Halloween

Here's a look at the episode trailer and some very cool preview images for Riverdale S07E11 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Eight: Halloween II."

As The CW & EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale inches ever-so-closer to its season finale, we have a look at what's ahead next week with the episode trailer & preview images for S07E11 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Eight: Halloween II." And in this go-around, Veronica (Camila Mendes) looks to offer the town a different kind of Halloween, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) has some fever dreams about Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton). Oh, and did we mention that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is tracking a killer? Here's a look at what's to come with our updated preview of the seventh & final season…

The CW's Riverdale Season 7 Previews

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 11 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Eight: Halloween II": HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE — Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to host a ghost show after learning that Riverdale doesn't celebrate Halloween the way she's used to in LA. Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes the most out of her night out with Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a major discovery in a mystery brewing in Riverdale. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Felicia Ho.

