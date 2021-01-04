Riverdale Season 5: Madelaine Petsch Talks Cheryl Blossom's Future

Another day, another look at the upcoming season of The CW and series creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale– this time, with a second edition of "Senior Year Time Capsules." First up, viewers were treated to some time jump teasers featuring Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). Then last week, the series began posting a series of character profile clips where the cast gives the past versions of their characters advice from their future selves and discusses what their respective futures hold. Morgan was up first, offering a very interesting take on Toni and Cheryl's relationship.

Now here's a look at what Petsch thinks about Cheryl's future, and it sounds like a bright one- but it also sounds quite a bit different than how Morgan sees Toni and the Cheryl/Toni dynamic when she offered her "future/past" advice. Looks like we'll find out when The CW's long-running hit series Riverdale returns for its fifth season on Wednesday, January 20:

But before we get to the time jump, there's the small matter of prom and graduation to get through. Oh, and Betty and Jughead fall deeper down the rabbit hole created by those creepy-as-f**k videos that had jaws dropping in the fourth season finale. Also, Archie goes shirtless to defend our nation, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is going to learn the hard way that sometimes, ignorance truly is bliss. Here's a look at the preview images released for the season-opener, followed by the newly-released overview for the episode (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky):

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

Here's a look at the previously-released trailer that raises just as many creepy new questions as it answers- especially considering the footage takes place before the time jump (make sure to listen for the "truck" clue that drops):

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.