Robocop: The Series – Crime Has a New Enemy, Blu-Ray Has a New Friend

Robocop: The Series, the Canadian 1994 series is coming to Blu-ray. The series, which lasted 21 episodes after a feature-length pilot, was more "family-friendly" if you will, and ignored quite a bit of the franchise that preceded it. It was entertaining though, and that it is getting released is pretty neat. A DVD will also be released. Special Features include featurettes on the cast, behind the scenes, and even toy commercials. It's set to release on May 10th, but you can check out the trailer, cover for the release, and features list below.

Robocop: The Series Is Actually Pretty Good

In 1994, after three films in the franchise, the popular sci-fi action character RoboCop debuted in his own television series. Produced by Canada's Skyvision Entertainment, RoboCop: The Series starred Richard Eden in the title role. An 89-minute pilot aired in two parts in March, followed by 21 one-hour episodes. Aimed at a younger audience, the series dialed back the graphic violence of the first two movies and displayed a tone similar in feel to RoboCop 3. Many of the events and plotlines seen in the films were discarded, with RoboCop: The Series acting as a reset for the once human, now cyborg police officer. The series theme song, "A Future to This Life," was performed by rock legends Joe Walsh and Lita Ford. Additionally, the series included songs by The Band, Dave Edmunds, Nicky Hopkins, Iron Butterfly, KC & The Sunshine Band, and Todd Rundgren, among others.

Included in the set: newly remastered cut of the pilot & series; Behind The Scenes Featurette; Toy Commercial; Photo Gallery; Cast Profiles (Eden, Lisa Madigan, Andrea Roth, Sarah Campbell, & David Gardner); "From Cinema to the Small Screen" Featurette; "The Future of Law Enforcement: The History of RoboCop" Featurette; Fun Facts & Info; "Put Down Your Weapon: The Auto 9 Gun" Featurette; "The Car" Featurette; and "The Suit" Featurette.