Roderick Strong Betrays WWE, Joins AEW Leaving Chadster Heartbroken WWE lost another talent to AEW, as Roderick Strong saved Adam Cole on Dynamite! Chadster struggles to cope with this ultimate betrayal. 😢💔

Once upon a time, Roderick Strong was not only a loyal WWE star ⭐️ of WWE NXT, but also a shining example of what a wrestler should be – dedicated to the true wrestling organization and respecting the business. 🤼‍♂️ But that all changed tonight when Strong, in a move that pains The Chadster to even comment on, literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by joining AEW. 😫 Auughh man! So unfair!

Strong ran out to save his old NXT co-star and fellow traitor 😡, Adam Cole, who was getting beat up by the Jericho Appreciation Society. Cole made the huge mistake of calling out Chris Jericho, which led to the beatdown. 🥊 Even AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy 😴 and Bandido were unable to save Cole, but Roderick Strong chased the heels away.

The crowd in AEW cheered this betrayal to WWE and the wrestling business itself 🛎️, but to The Chadster, this was the ultimate betrayal 💔. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 Tony Khan is out of his mind if he thinks any real wrestling fan will appreciate what he's done here tonight.

Can someone please tell The Chadster why Tony Khan won't stop stealing his favorite wrestlers from WWE? He's personally targeting The Chadster, who is just an ordinary, unbiased wrestling reporter. 😢😢 What did The Chadster ever do to deserve this? That billionaire really does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares last night. 😴👻 In the dream, The Chadster was trapped inside a vast wrestling arena, and Tony Khan was chasing him with a pair of giant scissors ✂️✂️, trying to cut every last bit of WWE loyalty out of his heart. It was terrifying! Tony Khan was dressed as a carnival ringmaster, and he was laughing maniacally as The Chadster ran for safety. Get out of The Chadster's dreams, Tony, you're so obsessed! 😭😭

The Chadster wishes Roderick Strong would reconsider his betrayal, and think about what his WWE fans – like The Chadster – are feeling right now. 😢 If only Tony Khan would stop obsessing over The Chadster, we could all go back to enjoying real, quality wrestling, the WWE way. But to hold out hope for that might just be a dang pipe dream… 😔😔

