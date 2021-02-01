WWE Royal Rumble: New Day Wearing Brodie Lee Tribute Gear Tonight

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is happening as I type this, and during a backstage segment, we got our first look at a touching tribute by the members of The New Day n their gear for the night. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods all have the late John Huber on their gear, who competed in the WWE as Luke Harper and AEW as Brodie Lee most recently. WWE Royal Rumble special gear is worn by most every year, but The New Day wearing this touching tribute means that much more to fans today. You can sneak a quick look at the gear down below.

Hopefully, This Brings The New Day Luck At The Royal Rumble

In March 2020, Huber made his debut as Brodie Lee, the leader of The Dark Order. He would go on to feud against Jon Moxley for the AEW championship match at the Double or Nothing PPV event. From there, he would go on to defeat the inaugural AEW TNT Championship champion Cody Rhodes in August, where his run with the title would last for over 60 days (eventually losing the title back to Rhodes in a dog collar match in TNT's AEW Dynamite). Prior to his turn in AEW, Huber wrestling in the WWE under the name Luke Harper. Teaming with Erick Rowan, Huber/Harper would go on to win the NXT tag team titles and the WWE SmackDown tag team titles. As a singles wrestler, Huber also defeated Dolph Ziggler in 2014 to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He also participated in many Royal Rumble matches.

This is a nice tribute to this man by some of his friends. Hopefully, it is acknowledged on the broadcast and given the proper respect this man deserved. The Royal Rumble is currently airing on the WWE Network.