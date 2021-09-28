Run the Burbs: Kim's Convenience Alum Andrew Phung Unveils New Sitcom

Kim's Convenience is dead and gone amid an acrimonious cancellation and revelation by the cast of casually racist and ignorant attitudes from the show's mostly white writing staff. All the cast has moved on, and Andrew Phung, who played Kimchee, has co-created a new sitcom with his best friend Scott Townsend called Run the Burbs. Phung will also star as a stay-at-home dad living and loving with his entrepreneurial, executive wife and two kids. The Phams are a Vietnamese-South Asian-Canadian family representing the new diversity of Canadian life that's intended to change how people think about contemporary family values and life in the suburbs in Canada.

As Deadline reported, Phung will lead the show as suburban dad Andrew Pham with Rakhee Morzaria as his wife Camille,, Zoriah Wong will play his daughter Khia and Roman Pesino will play their son Leo. The series is currently shooting in and around Toronto and Hamilton. Also in the cast are familiar faces from Canadian television: Ali Hassan plays Camille's father Ramesh, Julie Nolke plays her best friend Sam, Jonathan Langdon plays the Phams' neighbour Hudson, Simone Miller plays his daughter Mannix, Samantha Wan is Cathy the owner of the local bubble tea café, Candy Palmater plays Candy, the Phams' other neighbour, as does Chris Locke as Sebastian, and Aurora Browne plays Barb, the neighbourhood "permit assassin", whatever that's supposed to be.

"We are so hyped and proud of this incredible group of performers that have joined us on this journey. We are introducing Canada to some amazingly talented new faces they may not have met before – including the amazing Rakhee Morzaria – alongside comedy rockstars like Ali Hassan, Aurora Brown, and Candy Palmater – they are all going to blow audiences away and take on the burbs as no one has before. We're honoured to have this opportunity and it's been our absolute pleasure working with CBC, Pier 21 Films, and Endeavor Content as we bring Run the Burbs to life," said Phung. Run the Burbs will premiere on the CBC and CBC Gem in Winter 2022.