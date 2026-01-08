Posted in: Current News, Movies, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Hopeful About AMPTP Talks But "Strike Is a Possibility"

SAG-AFTRA's Duncan Crabtree-Ireland is hopeful the union and AMPTP can agree on a new deal - but a strike isn't being taken off the table.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA's Duncan Crabtree-Ireland believes there's more than enough time for a new deal with AMPTP, but warns a strike is still possible if talks fail.

Crabtree-Ireland insists no unfair deal will be accepted, with negotiations set to begin in February.

Key issues will most likely include AI protections and increased compensation as part of the new contract discussions.

AMPTP may officially propose a five-year agreement with a $110M boost to health plans; union awaits formal offer.

If you're reading this, we're reasonably sure that we don't need to remind you of the significant impact that the AMPTP's inability to reach a deal with SAG-AFTRA and WGA had on the entertainment industry. Around the BCTV offices, "strike" has become the new "S" word, one that we would prefer not to have to use. Speaking during CES on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland addressed the upcoming round of negotiations on a new deal. With the current deal not set to expire until June 30th and formal negotiations with the AMPTP set to get underway early next month, there should be enough time for both sides to reach a common ground. If they don't? Well, Crabtree-Ireland was afraid to drop the "S" word.

"I want to be crystal clear: We are not going to accept a deal that is not fair to our members. There is no reason there should need to be a strike because these companies should come to the table in good faith, as we are," the union negotiator shared. "I am certainly not going to rule out a strike. A strike is a possibility," he added. "But with a start on February 9, with weeks and weeks of time for us to negotiate, there is no reason we shouldn't be able to reach a deal."

A number of factors are already in play as SAG-AFTRA readies to kick off the negotiation cycle with AMPTP. With generative artificial intelligence (AI) becoming more mainstreamed into modern multimedia, the union will be looking to shore up both increased protections and compensation for its members. In addition, there are reports that the AMPTP is looking to negotiate a five-year deal instead of a three-year deal, offering $110 million to the guild's health plans to help sweeten the offer. For the union's part, Crabtree-Ireland said that he wouldn't "respond to a non-proposal," noting that SAG-AFTRA has not received a formal proposal on the matter from the AMPTP.

The next round of negotiations will run under new union leadership. In September 2025, the union announced that Sean Astin (a member of previous SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher's slate) had defeated Chuck Slavin for SAG-AFTRA President. In addition, Michelle Hurd bested Peter Antico for SAG-AFTRA secretary-treasurer. Astin received 16,143 (79.25%) votes, to Slavin's 4,228 (20.75%). Hurd received 13,135 (64.77%) votes, to Antico's 7,144 (35.23%).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!