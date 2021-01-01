Sami Callihan Re-Signs with Impact Wrestling; Ethan Page Does Not

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Bernie Sanders' guest bedroom. Today, your favorite South American dictator comes to you with news of two Impact Wrestling stars, one of whom will remain with the company, and another of whom looks to be on his way out. In the world of authoritarian dictatorial politics, leaving is rarely an option unless you are running through the streets disguised as a woman to escape angry citizens looking to meta out revolutionary justice or dead, but in the wrestling business, things are a little less cutthroat than that. Haw haw haw haw!

And so it is Ethan Page who looks to be leaving Impact. Page's contract status has been speculated on in recent weeks, but in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes:

Ethan Page, who is no longer with the company as he decided not to sign a new deal, which breaks up The North as a team since Josh Alexander has months left, has pulled all of his merchandise effective now. Pulling merchandise often is a prelude of going to WWE but there is nothing confirmed on that front.

A lot of people don't know this, but back in the 1980s, Dave Meltzer was a major rival of mine. At one time, it could have been me who went on to run the world's most successful pro wrestling dirt sheet, while Meltzer may have become the authoritarian dictator of a South American nation, but fate works in mysterious ways sometimes and here we are. Luckily, El Presidente has found the opportunity to finally pursue my true dreams after faking my death in 2013, and if Dave is looking for a career change, I can always call up my protege Nicolas and see if he has a spot for Dave in the administration. Maybe a high-ranking role in La Policía Secreta would be good for a man who knows so many secrets like Dave Meltzer does.

As for the wrestler who is staying in Impact Wrestling, that honor belongs to Sami Callihan, who, perhaps as a response to Page leaving the company, took to Twitter to write: "Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT. I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING, 2 years for BIG money. I got other offers…but I don't give a damn. This is MY company. I made this company. I will be champion again in 2021. #TheDRAW"

El Presidente vows that one day, the capitalist swine who run this website will die like dogs, but until then, my friends, I have been told by my editors that all articles must meet clickbait industry-standard SEO guidelines, and so here is some keyword-rich text about Impact Wrestling: