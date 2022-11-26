Sami Zayn is Bloodline MVP in War Games Victory at Survivor Series

Sami Zayn earned a hug from Roman Reigns and Jey Uso after helping The Bloodline win the War Games main event at Survivor Series. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you live coverage of the most important form of entertainment in the world: pro wrestling.

War Games: The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Here is what I wrote about this match in the liveblog, comrades:

After much ceremony for the Bloodline's entrance, Butch and Jey Uso started the War Games match while the commentary team obsessed over Sami Zayn's loyalty. Ridge Holland joined the match next, and the beatdown of Jey Uso was on. Uso must have thought he got really, really drunk last night to have woken up a babyface. When the Bloodline's turn was up next, Jimmy Uso wanted to enter, but Roman sent Sami instead. Sami did help Jey, but Jey wasn't grateful. Zayn and Uso managed to take out the brawling boobs, but Drew McIntyre joined the cage and beat them both up by himself. Jimmy Uso was out next to make the save and bring some tables in the cage, but Jey and Sami continued to argue as the Bloodline dominated. Kevin Owens was out next chairs and chair shots for everyone. Solo Sikoa was out next to take out Owens and McIntyre. Sheamus came out as the last member of the Brawling Brutes, and Sami Zayn tried unsuccessfully to block the door. Sheamus cleaned house, including carrying Sikoa to the second rope to give him a White Noise, until finally Roman Reigns came out and the War Games could officially begin. Stiff brawling ensued until Jey Uso "accidentally" superkicked Sami Zayn. As the crowd chanted "asshole," Ridge Holland was late breaking up a pin, but ate a spear from Roman through a table. Solo Sikoa hit a Rock Bottom on Drew McIntyre through a table. Kevin Owens hit a stunner on Sikoa and came face-to-face with Roman Reigns. Reigns hit a Superman Punch but missed a spear and received a Popup Powerbomb and a Stone Cold Stunner, but Sami Zayne tackled the referee as the crowd chanted Sami Uso. Owens blocked a superkick from Jey Uso, but Sami punched Owens in the nuts. The commentary team were outraged by this as if the two of them haven't been complete bastards to each other in feuds for decades. Sami hit Owens with the Helluva Kick and laid him in the middle of the ring for a frogsplash by Jey Uso, who got the pin. Sami Zayn got a hug from Roman Reigns after the match, and then an even bigger hug from Jey Uso. Michael Cole accused him of selling his soul. But Sami Zayn's status as a member of the Bloodline is more solid than ever. Is it setting up Zayn to eventually take the title from Roman Reigns like some people are crazy enough to believe? Haw haw haw haw! Not only was this a watchable Survivor Series with a decent main event, but by ditching the brand vs. brand concept and using the War Games format, Survivor Series got a much-needed shakeup. Another success for the Triple H era! Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

Survivor Series: War Games is taking place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The show is airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and Bleeding Cool is covering it live. For more live results from WWE Survivor Series: War Games, click here.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games Full Card

Survivor Series: War Games will consist of just five matches, comrades, though two of them are War Games matches and will probably take close to an hour each. In the men's War Games match, The Bloodline — Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa — will take on the team of The Brawling Brutes — Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland — along with Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. In the women's War Games match, Damage CTRL — Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai — will be joined by Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross to face the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch. But there are three more matches also taking place at Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Shotzi. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship in a triple-threat match with Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. And AJ Styles will take on Finn Balor with The OC and Judgment Day watching from ringside.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games takes place tonight, Saturday, November 26th starting at 8E/5P, comrades. You can stream it on Peacock in the United States or on the WWE Network internationally.