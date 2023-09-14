Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Samoa Joe Sullies Wrestling Tradition in AEW Dynamite Disgrace

The Chadster details how Samoa Joe's victory on AEW Dynamite is a disrespect to true wrestling. Dive into this WWE vs AEW debacle! 😤 🤼‍♂️ 💔

The Chadster would like to welcome all you beautiful readers back to yet another update from the world of wrestling. 😊😊 Today, we are going to talk about Grand Slam's Eliminator Tournament Finals on AEW Dynamite last night, where Samoa Joe clinched victory against Roderick Strong. This bout had The Chadster questioning the very ethos of AEW 😔😔.

Let's set the scene, folks. 👀 Samoa Joe, with his infamous headbutts, put Roderick Strong in a tough spot since the get-go. A classic Samoa Joe move – that's expected. Roderick, of course, comes back with a quick kick to Samoa's face, but the momentum is short-lived as Joe just slams him with a senton. For a while, it seemed like Samoa Joe was on the ropes, especially when Mike Bennett tried to interfere, but then, BOOM – a surprise submission move, and Roderick is tapping out in no time! 😯 😯

Now here's where the rest of the story unfolds: MJF's AEW World Championship is Samoa Joe's next target, and all of that is thanks to a victory that should never have been. 😤 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't help but comment how a former WWE star like Samoa Joe is really slumming it, competing for a title like the AEW Championship. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. It's clear AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

On to the end, where Adam Cole comes to the ring, Roderick is grabbing his neck like he's just been in a car crash, and Samoa Joe is doing… what exactly? Threatening Cole, knocking him out, and then veering off? ⚠️ It's clear AEW has turned into a pit of pandemonium.

The Chadster had a bizarre dream about Tony Khan a few nights ago. In this dream, Tony Khan was laughing like a maniac, right there in The Chadster's bedroom! 😱 To make matters worse, he pushes The Chadster out of his bed only to replace him with a life-size replica of Darby Allin, who is suddenly in Keighleyanne's arms! That encroacher! That intruder! Tony Khan, folks, this guy has no limits. The Chadster hopes Tony Khan stops being so obsessed with him. The Chadster wishes he wouldn't have such nightmares, but what's a Chadster to do when Tony Khan won't quit? 🤦🏻‍♂️

Coming back to the other nightmare that was the Grand Slam's Eliminator Tournament, it's clear that Samoa Joe coming for MJF's title will make for another circus show. A former WWE star, shamelessly fighting for an AEW title? Just when The Chadster thought Tony Khan couldn't sink any lower, he does this! Nonetheless, The Chadster will keep you updated on the happenings, so stay tuned and keep reading! 😪🤚

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!