Santa Inc.: Rogen & Silverman's Animated Series Earns Red Band Trailer

Santa Inc. is a new stop-motion animated series starring Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman coming to HBO Max on December 2nd. All eight episodes are set to be released that day. Joining Silverman and Rogen are Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, and Joel Kim Booster. The series is created and written by showrunner and executive producer Alexandra Rushfield, with Silverman and Amy Zvi; Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Joshua Fagen for Point Grey Pictures; Rosa Tran, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters.

Now here is a look at the official trailer for Santa Inc., where an elf named Candy Smalls (Silverman) looks to become the first female Santa. FAIR WARNING: this is a "red band" trailer so we would strongly recommend that you not screen this for your younger nephew or nieces. But hey, you do you…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Santa Inc. | Official Red Band Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEx_CBxNrXY)

In this series from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it. Out with the old, in with the elf – it's time for the North Pole boys' club to get a little more inclusive. Starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogan, Santa Inc. premieres December 2nd on HBO Max.

I am all about this, and love everything about it. For too long, we adults have been waiting for a raunchy Rankin/Bass Christmas special to go along with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Year Without a Santa Claus. This is the answer to our prayers. Santa INC. has a wealth of talent behind it and looks like it might just be essential holiday viewing… especially this year. You can check out all eight episodes in your streaming stocking when the HBO Max series drops on December 2nd.