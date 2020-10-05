Saturday Night Live: Alec Baldwin Defends Trump/Biden Debate Sketch

NBC's Saturday Night Live kicked off its 46th season and its return to Studio 8H in a strong way this weekend (with points to Michael Che and Colin Jost's "Weekend Update" and Megan Thee Stallion for being the season-opener MVPs). Another highlight for us was Jim Carrey's (Kidding) debut as Joe Biden, as he took on Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump in a mocking of what was a mockery of a POTUS debate (if only we had Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris or the real Harris to clean up last week's debacle). Now, as well-received as the sketch was, apparently there are those who found it in "poor taste" considering Trump was in the hospital with a serious case of irony (though not too sick to drop a drive-by at the expense of Secret Service's health and safety). To those folks, Baldwin has a message – and he took to Instagram to express it.

In the clip below, Baldwin defends the sketch by arguing that they only went forward with it because Trump wasn't that seriously ill- at least according to Trump's officials. "We only have the words of the White House itself and the people who work there themselves to go on, and all of them have all been saying he isn't in any danger," Baldwin explained. "We only have their word to go by. And if their word was that he was in serious trouble, then we probably wouldn't have done it."

As Baldwin sees it, the focus was the debate and it was a focus that couldn't be ignored. "We thought the debate was something topical, and we didn't have anything with him in a hospital bed, but we had the debate," Baldwin explained. "You'd have to have a very good reason to avoid that, topicality-wise, and nobody thought that they were mocking somebody's illness by doing that."

