Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph Returns & She Don't Give a Funt

Like clockwork, NBC's Saturday Night Live is back on its weekly schedule- kicking off things Monday morning with an intro video for SNL alum and one of the funniest people walking the planet Maya Rudolph, who is taking on the role of the host when the long-running sketch comedy series returns this weekend (with Jack Harlow joining as the musical guest). But before we can get to the "table read rehearsal" images or the promo sketches (we're really looking forward to those), we have the matter of the intro video to check out first- though SNL fans don't have to be introduced or reminded of what Rudolph's brought and continues to bring to the series.

Looking ahead to next month, April 3 sees Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) hosting with St. Vincent as musical guest. The following week, Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) takes the hosting handoff on April 10, with Kid Cudi performing. But that's next month- here's a small taste of what we can expect when Rudolph returns to SNL this weekend:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.