Saturday Night Live: OMFG! SNL Promo Welcomes Dan Levy to Studio 8H

Now that John Krasinski and Machine Gun Kelly have helped NBC's Saturday Night Live kick off the new year and the series' return in fine fashion, it's time to pass the baton to another pair of first-timers: host Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Now let's be clear about something. After the smash success of Schitt's Creek, Levy doesn't have to justify to anyone why he's one of the funniest people walking the planet right now. But what works for us in the promo you're about to see is the love and pride he has for his co-star and father Eugene Levy (who cemented his status as a sketch comedy legend as a member of SCTV)- and seeing Eugene Levy and John Candy together again in a clip that is all the SNL threads together? Nice way to start the day.

Here's a look at the first official preview for the week- and don't forget about the rest of the month. On February 13, Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) will be the host with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff; with the hosts and musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows to be announced soon:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.