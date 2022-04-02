Saturday Night Live: Palin Running Is Good News (Just Not for Alaska)

Okay, we're not sure if you heard but this is turning out to be a potentially great weekend to be a fan of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Of course, a ton of that has to do with SNL returning tonight with host Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) & musical guest Gunna. But there was a bit of news that dropped on Friday that should bring smiles to the fans of one of the show's most popular cast members/head writers and their dead-on impersonation. So it would appear that the late John McCain's "FU" to the US, the subject of a comment from President Barack Obama that insulted both pigs & the lipstick industry, noted "'Murica" lover, and the "Karen" of all "Karens" Sarah Palin is looking to run for office. With the passing of House Representative Don Young last month, the lone congressional seat in Alaska is up for grabs and the former state governor announced she was entering the race- putting Palin in a pool of candidates that may be at or close to 40 at this point (that's not a joke, btw). So you know what that means, right? That we're expecting SNL creator Lorne Michaels to have already called Tina Fey about bringing back the Alaskan accent? Exactly!

Because for a show that's been running for 47 seasons with no signs of letting up any time soon, Fey's impression of Palin ranks near the top of a very impressive list. And while Palin running for office may not be great news to our neighbors to the extreme north, it's music to the ears of those of us hoping that Fey gets another run (and wants it). To help make our case, we have three great examples that make our case better than we ever could. In the first of two sketches from 2008, Fey's Palin partners up with Amy Poehler's Hillary Clinton to address the nation (and prove just how opposite they are of each other). Following that, Poehler and Fey recreate the (in)famous interview that Palin did with Katie Couric. Finally, we have a 2009 sketch where Gwen Ifill (Queen Latifah) moderates a debate between Palin & Jason Sudeikis' Senator Joe Biden that gets all sorts of "maverick":

Because if we're being honest? SNL still has some serious making-up to do for allowing Palin to appear in October 2008:

SNL cast member Heidi Gardner. In the one and only promo (dammit), Carmichael and Gardner make a promise that they're both gonna bring their A-Game this week to Studio 8H. But as you're about to see, there might just be another method to their madness.

And here's a look back at Carmichael during Wednesday's SNL read-thru:

And don't forget that on April 9th, we have Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) hosting with musical guest Camila Cabello. And finally, we have Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) doing double-duty as host & musical guest on April 16th. Now here's a look at the SNL "welcome" video for Carmichael and Gunna that was posted earlier this week:

