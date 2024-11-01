Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, scarpetta

Scarpetta: Sircar, Diop, Phillips, King Join Prime Video Series Adapt

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta has cast Tiya Sircar, Anna Diop, Graham Phillips, and Georgia King in recurring roles.

After word came down earlier this week that Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta had started filming, we had a feeling we would be getting some updated casting news—and that's exactly what we have to pass along. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Anna Diop (Nanny), Graham Phillips (Riverdale), and Georgia King (Vice Principals) have joined the series adaptation of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta novels in recurring roles.

The upcoming streaming series follows Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Sircar is set as Blaise Fruge, a policewoman, with Diop on board as Sierra "Tron" Patron, a Cyber Investigator with the FBI. Phillips has been tapped for the role of Past Matt Petersen, a handsome, genteel actor, while King joins the cast as Past Maggie Cutbush.

In addition to Kidman and Curtis, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino, and Hunter Parrish (Weeds) as Past Benton Wesley.

In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

