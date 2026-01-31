Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo: Matthew Lillard's Advice for Netflix's Live-Action Series

Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed) offered some thoughts on Netflix's upcoming live-action series.

Back in March 2025, we learned that Netflix had given an eight-episode series order for Midnight Radio, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television's live-action Scooby-Doo series, with Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Cowboy Bebop) set to write. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from someone who knows a thing or two about the live-action "Scoobyverse." Checking in with EW to discuss Scream 7, Matthew Lillard shared that he was happy to see the "Scooby Gang" back, whether it's animated or live action. Lillard starred as Shaggy in two live-action film adaptations, co-starring with Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and voice actor Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

"My general thought is that I'm really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back," Lillard said "We haven't done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it's a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It's the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It's about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it's a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn."

"I think that having it back is good," Lillard continued, noting that he hopes the streaming service sticks to what made the franchise so popular over the years. "My hope is that they hold onto what's tried and true and take their hack at it. But the reality is that I'm sort of a purist when it comes to that franchise. The core of it is really about friendship. It's really lovely, and I hope that they hold onto that."

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the series will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

"Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We're excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time," shared Peter Friedlander, VP, Scripted Series, Netflix, when news of the series was first announced. "The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it's rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we're committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids."

Berlanti added, "One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

Appelbaum and Rosenberg will serve as showrunners, with the duo executive-producing alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner via Midnight Radio. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

