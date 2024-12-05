Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Bill Lawrence, Scrubs

Scrubs: Bill Lawrence, ABC Reportedly Developing Series Return

Though not yet confirmed, reports are Bill Lawrence and ABC Studios are in the early stages of development on a Scrubs series return for ABC.

When we last checked in to see what Bill Lawrence had to share about the possibility of Zach Braff & Donald Faison-starring Scrubs making a return, it was a little less than two months ago – and Lawrecne was sounding optimistic ("I think it's getting really close to being figured out, and I think in a good way"). Well, it looks like things may have gotten figured out in a really good way, with Variety reporting that Lawrence is working on a "new iteration of the series" with 20th Television for ABC. Though he maintains an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, Lawrence is getting the green light to be able to work on the project – though the report notes that Lawrence would not be the showrunner if it goes to series. In terms of any deals for other creative team members and original cast members, no deals have been locked in, and no other names are currently attached. In separate reporting, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that 20th TV is looking to lock in cast members from the original – including Braff, Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood about the season finale of Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey and his impressive television career back in October, Lawrence had an update to share on how things were looking at that point. "I think it's getting really close to being figured out, and I think in a good way. Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited, so very close," Lawrence shared. As for the approach that a new series (if that's the direction it takes) would go, Lawrence envisions it as a sequel spinoff series – a combination of a revival and a reboot.

"We've been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo," Lawrence explained. "A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it's a calling. There's no cliché 'rich doctors playing golf' — that's not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things."

